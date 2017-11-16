Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Carnival to Increase Capacity on Short Cruises from Galveston and New Orleans

Carnival Dream

Carnival Cruise Line  announced it will expand capacity on its short cruise offerings from Galveston and New Orleans beginning in 2019, according to a statement. 

Carnival Dream will launch four- and five-day cruises to Mexico year-round from Galveston beginning in May 2019.

The Carnival Valor, currently based in Galveston, will shift to New Orleans to begin year-round four- and five-day cruises beginning May 2019.

It will be the largest ship to offer a year-round short cruise schedule from New Orleans.

Four- day long weekend cruises depart Thursdays and visit Cozumel, while five-day voyages depart Mondays and Saturdays calling at Cozumel and Progreso. Some five-day itineraries from Galveston feature Cozumel and Costa Maya.

“Galveston and New Orleans are two of our most popular and fastest-growing homeports and Carnival Dream and Carnival Valor provide wonderful short cruise options in these markets, offering an exciting array of features which, combined with our convenient and value-packed short cruise itineraries to Mexico, add up to an unbeatable vacation experience,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

