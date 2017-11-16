Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Crystal Serenity Opens Tobago Cruise Season

Captain Birger Vorland (right) was greeted by Secretary for Tourism Nadine Stewart-Phillips (left)

The 2017-2018 cruise season officially kicked off on Wednesday Nov. 15 as the Crystal Serenity called in Tobago.

It was the first call for the Serenity in Scarborough, Tobago, which is expected a strong winter cruise season.

The 2003-built ship received an official welcoming ceremony as Captain Birger Vorland was greeted by Secretary for Tourism Nadine Stewart-Phillips          .

