Poseidon Expeditions: 'Strong' Antarctic Season Expected

Poseidon Expeditions’ 2017-2018 Antarctic season is off to a successful start with the completion of its first voyage of the austral summer.

“This season is shaping up to be an exceptional one for our company,” said Nikolay Saveliev, president of Poseidon Expeditions. “We are at 95% occupancy for the current season, with just a few cabins remaining for the late-booking crowd.”

“Our industry travel partners as well as prospective travelers who have done their research recognize the premium level of service and accommodations they will receive aboard the Sea Spirit. Our experienced guides are international and multi-lingual, ready to provide travelers from all over the world an informed and expertly curated experience to the Seventh Continent,” he added.

For the first time, the company has also added packages that allow guests to spend several days in Buenos Aires pre or post cruise.

Since taking over operations of the 114-passenger expedition ship Sea Spirit in May 2015, Poseidon Expeditions have led more than 20 successful expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

All staterooms aboard the Sea Spirit were renovated in 2017, with all new soft goods – carpeting, draperies, upholstery, bed linens – some furniture and fixtures as well as complete replacement of all bathrooms. The beautiful bathrooms feature all-new tile work throughout, stone vanities, new fixtures and shower modules. The 2017 updates conclude a three-year schedule of overall improvements.