Global Ports Holds Global Run Event in Ravenna

Global Ports Holding announced that its annual Global Run event took place on Nov. 12 in Ravenna, Italy. Ravenna is home to the Ravenna Cruise Port, which is operated by the group.

Global Ports Holding was the title sponsor of the event, which brought together participants from around the world to run in support of cultural tolerance and to enjoy the beauty of the city, Global Ports said.

Over 8,000 people took part from 43 different nationalities.

There were several UNESCO heritage sites along the course. These included the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia, the Church of San Vitale and the Basilica of Sant'Apollinare in Classe.

Among the new features of the 2017 Global Run was the "Global Ports Intermediate Goal". This goal was at the 3.9 km mark, which overlooks Ravenna's Dockside and is known for the Moro of Venice, the boat symbol of the port. Prizes were given to the man and woman to record the fastest time at that point.

‘’This year’s Global Run was a great success, taking place in the beautiful surroundings of Ravenna. We are committed to helping promote integration and tolerance across different cultures and the Global Run plays a small role in achieving that. Congratulations to everyone who took part," said Emre Sayın, CEO of Global Ports Holding.