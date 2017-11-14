Cruise Traffic Up 3 Percent in Saint John

The 2017 cruise season at Port Saint John posted a 3 percent year-over-year increase with 208,818 visitors in 2017, compared to 202,929 in 2016, according to a statement.

Cruise passenger count increased to 147,736 in 2017 from 143,926 in 2016. In addition to passenger increases, crew count increased to 61,082 in 2017 from 59,003 in 2016.

The vessel count increased to 64 in 2017 from 63 in 2016, the port said.

The 2017 season saw 12 double-call days, and five triple-call days.

There were also two new visitors: the Mein Schiff 6 and Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas.