Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Oceanwide Sets Delivery Date for Hondius

Hondius

Oceanwide Expeditions will take delivery of the new 196-passenger Hondius on May 2, 2019, according to the company.

The new expedition ship is being built at Croatia’s Brodosplit shipyard and will carry Polar Class 6 designation, making it suitable for extreme operations in the Arctic and Antarctica.

Construction progress for the Hondius

Steel fabrication has been in progress since August, with a keel laying scheduled for December 5. The ship’s main engines will be installed by January 10, 2018, and a float out is scheduled for early May 2018.

The Hondius is one of 22 expedition cruise ships on order. View the current cruise ship orderbook

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Turks
Cruise Industry News Annual Report