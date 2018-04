Norwegian Cruise Line has rolled out deployment for the Norwegian Joy's Shanghai-based program through early May.

With the exception of one cruise to nowhere (at sea only), all short voyages visit exclusively Japanese ports.

The offerings start at three nights for the at-sea-only cruise while the balance of the voyages in the four- and five-night range as the Chinese market continues to prefer short cruises and books notoriously late.

2018 Norwegian Joy China Deployment: