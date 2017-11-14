American Cruise Lines Unveils New Riverboat Class

American Cruise Lines has announced that its new riverboat will be named the American Song. It is the first ship in company's new "Modern Riverboat Series."

"American Song integrates modern design without sacrificing the refined comfort that American Cruise Lines is known for. Wider, faster, and quieter than any other river cruise ship, American Song will be the most environmentally friendly ship in the industry. While other companies are repurposing old casino boats, American Cruise Lines contracts only for brand new ships to maintain its reputation for premium quality and consistency," the company said.

Among the highlights is a four-story glass atrium and spacious lounges.

The American Song boasts sweeping views throughout the ship. The vessel offers the largest staterooms in the industry, private furnished balconies and full-sized bathrooms.

The Inaugural season aboard American Song will begin in Fall 2018 on the Mississippi River and then continue to the West Coast in 2019.