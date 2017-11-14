Hurtigruten Appoints ICM in Japan

Hurtigruten has appointed International Cruise Marketing (ICM) as a new, second Preferred Sales Agent (PSA) exclusively for its Arctic and Antarctic Explorer products in Japan. Tumlare will continue to work as Hurtigruten’s PSA exclusively for its Coastal Norway products in Japan, the company said, in a statement.

William Harber, Hurtigruten’s President for China & Asia-Pacific, noted, “We are pleased to have two great partners representing Hurtigruten in Japan. Our new commercial set-up allows ICM and Tumlare to play to their strengths while also working in concert with each other to more rapidly increase awareness and preference for Hurtigruten’s Explorer and Coastal Norway experiences in collaboration with Japanese travel agents.”

International Cruise Marketing has exclusively represented international cruise lines in Japan since 1990.

Tumlare is a land operator with a 45-year history as a specialist for Northern Europe and has been a sales partner for Hurtigruten more than 20 years, not only for cruise products, but also for pre- and post-land packages.

Kengo Kuno, Hurtigruten’s Regional Sales Manager for Japan and Korea added: “ICM is the one of the most professional partners in the Japanese cruise industry. This new structure will be an effective way to increase inquiries and sales from Japan’s travel agents. ICM will develop the Exploration cruise market with their deep knowledge and strong business-to-business agent relationships. I am very excited to work with both ICM and Tumlare to grow Hurtigruten’s business in Japan.”