Beauty and the Beast Premieres Aboard Disney Cruise Line

Beauty and the Beast

A high-tech adaptation of the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” premiered during a Disney Dream voyage on Nov. 6, 2017, according to a statement.

The show reaches beyond the stage and into the audience, said Disney, blurring the line between costumes and puppets to bring characters like Lumiere, Mrs. Potts and Cogsworth to life in a new scale, and features songs from the original film’s soundtrack by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman.

The story takes audiences on a journey from Belle’s French town to the Beast’s castle, all set inside the motif of a music box, designed by Jason Sherwood and Aaron Rhyne. Other members of the production’s creative team include director and choreographer Connor Gallagher, writer Sara Wordsworth, lyricist Tim Rice, arrangers Matt Castle and Frank Galgano, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, costume designer Sarah Cubbage, puppet designer Jeff Conover, and a collection of Broadway artists.

