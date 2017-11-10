Antorcha Named COO at Carnival; More Exec Moves

Gus Antorcha, previously executive vice president, guest operations, has been given an expanded role and promoted to chief operating officer for Carnival Cruise Line, reporting to Carnival President Christine Duffy. Antorcha oversees hotel operations, port operations, guest care, shipboard recruiting, travel operations, new builds and refurbishments, along with a new shared services function for both the marine and hotel operations groups.

Martin Landtman, senior vice president of marine operations for Carnival Cruise Line, will retire in 2018. Having spent seven years leading Carnival’s marine and new shipbuilding operations, according to a statement.

Landtman will remain in his current role until a successor is named, and will stay on to support the transition. A search for his replacement currently is underway. Carnival has also announced some restructuring of Landtman's organization, along with several key promotions and a new appointment.

Ben Clement has been promoted to senior vice president, new builds, refurbishments and product innovation, reporting to Antorcha. Clement joined Carnival Cruise Line in 1997 in the technical services area and progressed through several management positions with increasing responsibility in hotel operations and shipbuilding prior to his current role.

Mark Jackson has been promoted to senior vice president, technical operations. His responsibilities include marine technical operations, cross-brand technical innovation and environmental operations. Jackson currently reports to Landtman.

Norbert Dean will join Carnival Cruise Line as vice president, strategic sourcing and supply chain, reporting to Jim Heaney, chief financial officer and senior vice president. Dean brings a wealth of executive leadership experience in sourcing, supply chain and shared services from top travel and consumer brand companies including the Walt Disney Company, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and the Sony Corporation. Dean is slated to begin Nov. 27.

“On behalf of everyone at Carnival Cruise Line, I wish to extend our thanks and congratulations to Martin on his well-deserved retirement,” said Duffy. “He has guided Carnival’s marine operations function through tremendous growth and transition, and we are greatly indebted to him. “I also congratulate Gus on his expanded role and Ben and Mark on the new responsibilities they are taking on with their promotions,” Duffy added. “Each of them has proven to be an exceptional leader and asset to our company, and we look forward to their continued contributions in their new positions.”

“Additionally, we are extremely pleased to have Norbert Dean joining the organization. His proven track record and strong depth of experience in the sourcing and procurement arena will be of tremendous value in this very important area of our operations,” Duffy added.