Delaney to Join Windstar Caribbean Sailing

Windstar Cruises President John Delaney

Windstar Cruises President John Delaney will be sailing on Windstar’s first cruise departing from San Juan this season on November 25. The company said it's a show of support in resurrecting tourism after a natural disaster. 

“Although areas of the Caribbean are still rebuilding after the recent hurricanes, so much of the Caribbean is open and welcoming visitors to their wondrous islands,” Delaney said. “Travelers should not be concerned about beginning or ending a cruise in San Juan, where the cruise terminal has been operational for weeks, along with the airport. I’ll be personally making the trip, arriving the day before my cruise to enjoy time in Old San Juan, giving updates on my Twitter account, and sharing first-person stories on Windstar’s Facebook page.”

Windstar is offering a special Caribbean Is Open Cruise Package with significant savings, a $200 shipboard credit, and free onboard Wi-Fi, with rates starting at $1,499 per person, according to a statement. 

For travel agents, Windstar is giving extra incentive with a Caribbean Take 5 offer. Book five staterooms or suites on any Caribbean voyage, and enjoy a complimentary cruise.

Part of helping is just showing up.

“Windstar can offer experiences and destinations others logistically can’t,” said Delaney. “We also do things many travelers think are long gone, like our open bridge policy, private beach barbecue experiences, and a water sports platform to jump right into the blue waters the Apollo astronauts swooned over from space. Not everyone has to chart the same course.”

