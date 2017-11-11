MSC Donates School in BVI

As part of MSC’s global relief efforts in the Caribbean following the recent hurricanes, MSC, along with members of the government of the British Virgin Islands, welcomed and dedicated a new, 4,000 square-foot, pre-fabricated building that will serve as a school on the island of Virgin Gorda, the company said.

With all 15 schools destroyed in the British Virgin Islands, this new school will allow the children of the island to focus on the future and continue their education.

“It is our responsibility as a family-owned company in the seafaring business for more than 300 years, to come to the aid of our family, friends and neighbors in tire times,” said Richard Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruises USA. “This donation is one of many ways we are working to set the industry standard to help those who need it most and we’re proud to utilize our global resources to assist as the Caribbean works to recover and rebuild.”

Dona Regis, CEO, Tortola Pier Park adds, “We are honored to work with MSC to bring their donation of a much needed, prefabricated building to life for use as a school in the British Virgin Islands. This donation will allow our children to continue their education and focus on the future. It is with deep and heartfelt gratitude that we say thank you to MSC as we continue to rebuild a stronger island.”

To date, MSC has tapped its global network of partners to ship goods, including water, food, medical supplies, building materials, mattresses and empty containers for shelter and safety use to the islands of Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, British Virgin Islands and Dominica. This effort includes shipment of materials through cargo containers provided by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, ferries provided by GNV, MSC’s ferry division, as well as external partners to deliver essentials to the islands. As one example, due to the catastrophic consequence of no power across many islands, MSC provided shipping services specifically to bring emergency lighting from Cyalume Technologies to the people who needed it most in Puerto Rico.