Keel Laid: Spectrum of the Seas

Today marked an important milestone in the development of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Spectrum of the Seas, when her keel was lowered into place at the Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany. Present at the event were Thomas Murken of DNV GL, Thomas Weigend of Meyer Werft, Carsten Pengel of Meyer Werft, Mathias Kopitzki of Neptun Yard, Stephan Schnees of Meyer Werft, Raimon Strunk of Neptun Yard, Kevin Douglas of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Sebastian Brunel of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

The keel was laid for the Spectrum of the Seas on Thursday as it was was lowered into place at the Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany.

The keel-laying signifies the beginning of the ship's physical construction, said Royal Caribbean.

During the ceremony, a 620-ton block measuring 59 feet by 121 feet (18 x 37 meters) was lifted into the building dock with an 800-ton crane.

Set to debut in 2019, Spectrum "will be the next evolution of the cruise line’s groundbreaking and high-tech Quantum class of ships placing the ship in a new class of her own called the Quantum Ultra," according to Royal Caribbean.

The ship will specifically be designed for guests in China and the Asia-Pacific region, and will feature cutting-edge and unprecedented experiences and amenities.

