Carnival Completes Upgrade of Port Everglades Terminal

Carnival Corporation today announced it has completed an extensive, multi-million-dollar redesign and upgrade of Cruise Terminal 2 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, according to a statement.

Used exclusively by the company's Princess Cruises brand, the upgraded terminal now features a more streamlined departure design, interactive experiences, movie theater and more comfortable pre-boarding area.

"When our guests arrive at the terminal excited about their cruise, that's a great opportunity for us to begin immersing them in a more personalized and hassle-free vacation experience," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. "We have completely transformed the arrival so that our guests can board at a pace that's more relaxed and convenient for them. Our focus is on the entire guest experience with a special emphasis on making the arrival experience exceptional. From guests' homes through the cruise terminal and to their stateroom, every guest engagement is intended to maximize their vacation experience."

The transformation includes the addition of Carnival Corporation's proprietary xIoT (Experiential Internet of Things) network, which is activated by the Ocean Medallion. As a result, guests sailing on Medallion Class ships will enjoy expedited boarding and a more personalized arrival experience as soon as they enter the terminal, Carnival said.

That includes interacting with their Ocean Tagalong on a gigantic LED screen (8' 3" tall by 53' 5" wide) that surrounds the Ocean Portal area where guests enter after clearing the security and check-in area.

Ocean Tagalongs are digital companions that guests create and personalize using the SocialOcean app – available for download through the Apple App Store and GooglePlay.

Guests' Ocean Tagalongs take center stage on the Ocean Portal screen in the heart of the terminal as the avatars of guests in the immediate area appear in a vibrantly-animated ocean setting that creates an excellent photo moment.

For guests wanting to stay connected prior to boarding their cruise, Terminal 2 now features Carnival Corporation's new MedallionNet, a connectivity service that delivers the best Wi-Fi experience in the cruise industry, according to Carnival.

MedallionNet provides cruise guests in the terminal and onboard Medallion Class ships with easy-to-access Wi-Fi.

The Regal Princess will be the first ship to depart from the newly redesigned terminal.