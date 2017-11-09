Holland America Offers Best Price Guarantee On Prebooked Shore Ex

Holland America Line has launched a best price guarantee program for guests who prebook its EXC Tours.

The guarantee is available on all ships and all itineraries except Asia cruises and promises that if a guest finds a comparable shore excursion elsewhere at a lower price, Holland America will provide an onboard credit of 110 percent of the price difference.

“Shore excursions are an essential part of the cruise for many of our guests, and we’re introducing the Best Price Guarantee because we believe our EXC Tours offer exceptional value, competitive pricing and the highest quality,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America’s president. “We’ve taken an extensive amount of care in creating experiences that showcase the best of each destination and offer something for every taste, whether it’s enjoying the iconic sites through a different lens or someone who’s looking for something special and unique.”

If a guest pre-books a Holland America Line EXC Tour (shore excursion) and then finds an equivalent tour that offers the same amenities and experiences, including date, time, duration, transportation and meals, then a request can be submitted through an online form up to seven days before cruise departure. Guests will be notified within two days of submission if the tour meets the requirements for Best Price Guarantee.

If eligible, guests will receive a non-refundable onboard credit to be used during their cruise. Best Price Guarantee only applies to shore excursions that are advertised with pricing and publicly available. Guests who cancel their EXC Tour on board will not be eligible for the Best Price Guarantee credit.

Numbering more than 4,100 tours in nearly 550 ports, Holland America said its EXC Tours are carefully crafted to ensure travelers are able to deeply connect with the people and places visited during each cruise. With a variety of options for every level of activity and interest, guests who book an EXC Tour through Holland America Line can rest assured that they will experience an unparalleled level of comfort, care and convenience, the line stated. Professional, local guides offer a unique perspective and exceptional guidance, and a worry-free return to the ship is guaranteed.