Vision of the Seas Sets Sail from Galveston

Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas began its homeport seasonal sailing itinerary from the Port of Galveston with a five-day Western Caribbean cruise on Monday, November 6, 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Vision of the Seas to its new seasonal homeport in Galveston. Her presence will be good for the Island and the Port since it strengthens Royal Caribbean’s commitment to Galveston and the Texas and Midwestern U.S. cruise market.,” said Peter Simons, interim port director, in a prepared statement.

The Vision of the Seas joins the largest cruise ship in the state of Texas, Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas, which has an overall length of 1,112 feet. The Vision of the Seas has an overall length of 915 feet and the port anticipates an average of 2,150 passengers per cruise.

Royal Caribbean has scheduled thirty-five four- and five-day cruises from Galveston during the 2017/2018 winter season. These cruises will include ports of call in Cozumel, Puerto Costa Maya and the Yucatan, depending on the cruise. These new cruises will result in an estimated additional 80,000 passengers leaving on cruises from Galveston.