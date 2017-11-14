Spectrum of the Seas to Drive Chinese Demand

When the new Spectrum of the Seas debuts in China in 2019, the Quantum-ultra class vessel will have features that should drive demand in the Chinese market, according to Dr. Zinan Liu, president China and North Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

Liu said announcements would follow in the coming months. He continues to be bullish on the Chinese cruise market.

"Frankly speaking in the past two years, there have been some issues, even setbacks in the Chinese market," Liu said. "The industry ebbs and flows, that is business law. The industry won't redefine the laws of economics, we have to follow the pattern of supply and demand.

"Personally, I am not very concerned about the recent weakening," Liu continued, in a speech at China Cruise Shipping.

"When price drops, some companies may choose to exit. When the market thrives, newcomers join the ranks. That is the result of supply and demand. Leading cruise lines are adjusting their capacity as to maximize the return on investment."

Among areas of concern, he said, was port development to keep up with a growing cruise fleet. As well as continuing a path of sustainable development. Other challenges include offering more diverse itineraries, as well as better shore excursions.

Liu said excursions for the Chinese cruise guest have been dominated by shopping trips, and the company is now working to add more cultural offerings for the 2018 season.