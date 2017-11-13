Genting Brands Eye Expansion to North America and Europe

A massive expansion plan for Genting Hong Kong now includes eventual deployment in Europe and North America, sourced by the company in Asia and specifically, China, according to Colin Au, group president, speaking at China Cruise Shipping in Sanya.

Au said the company will expand its footprint into Europe, specifically the Mediterranean, and also Alaska in North America, catering to the needs of Asian and Chinese tourists.

Au did not mention what brand would be positioned into the markets, but said Star Cruises plans to cut steel for the first of two Global-class ships in early 2018, with delivery expected by the end of 2020 for the 5,000-passenger vessel. Dream Cruises would also be a candidate, offering a luxury and premium experience to Asian guests.

Genting also owns and operates Crystal Cruises.

He said that going forward, Genting expects China, Southeast Asia and India to play major sourcing roles for the company.

By buying up a consortium of shipyards in Europe, Genting will build one to two cruise ships a year going forward, he continued.

For China, Au added guests prefer itineraries of four to five-nights with two or three port calls, and most guests are focused on shopping in ports.

"All of these issues are typical for the initial stages of market development," Au noted.