Ovation to Sail in Alaska in 2019

Royal Caribbean International announced partial 2019-2020 deployment, including the news that the Ovation of the Seas will leave the summer Chinese market in favor of Alaska.

Ovation's departure from China will make room for the new Quantum-ultra class ship, the Spectrum of the Seas, which will arrive in Asia in mid 2019.

That essentially means China capacity for the company will be flat from 2018 to 2019, while 2018 capacity will be down with the Mariner leaving the market, and a shorter season from the Ovation.

The Ovation of the Seas will sail from Sydney, Australia to her new summer homeport in Seattle, Washington, in time for the 2019 Alaska summer season.

"Only on Ovation will guests glimpse the Northern Lights and other Alaskan wonders from the North Star, the ship’s signature glass observation capsule with panoramic views from 300 feet above sea level – the best views possible without taking flight. Ovation guests also will have the chance to skydive, surf and swim alongside glaciers from the comfort of the ship’s thrilling indoor SeaPlex sports complex, Solarium and indoor or outdoor pools," said Royal Caribbean, in a statement.

In other notable deployment news, the Oasis of the Seas will spend the summer of 2019 sailing from Barcelona, and will also be refurbished.

She will move back to Miami in the fall of 2019, as all four Oasis-class ships will sail from Florida.

