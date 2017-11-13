Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Celestyal Extends Mediterranean Season for 2018

Celestyal Olympia

Celestyal Cruises announced it will extend its 2018 cruise season with two extra three-day Iconic Aegean cruises, departing November 2 and November 9, and with two extra four-day Iconic Aegean cruises, departing October 29 and November 5.

“This itinerary extension is part of our strategy to further develop and expand our activities in Greece beyond the summer season and a response to growing demand for our Aegean cruises,” said Celestyal Cruises CEO Kerry Anastassiadis. “We invite new and returning cruisers to experience yet another exquisite side of this magical place.”

