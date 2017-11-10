Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Baie-Comeau Welcomes 10 Ship Calls

Baie-Comeau on the Saint Lawrence has reported 10 cruise ship calls with some 6,000 passengers and crew visiting this year.

The visits included two inaugural ports of call by German cruise ships: the Hamburg of Plantours Cruises and Artania of Phoenix Reisen.

According to the port about a third of the passengers this year were German, compared to 41 percent from the United States and 17.5 percent from the United Kingdom.

 Popular tour sites included, Franquelin’s lumberjack Village, St. Amelie’s Church, the Garden of the Glaciers, the Seashell Valley, LeManoir of Baie-Comeau, Manic-2 and Pointe-aux-Outardes’ Nature Park.

