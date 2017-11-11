Sea Princess Completes Refurb

The Sea Princess has completed a two-week drydock, emerging with a new look on the ship’s bow, new entertainment and dining options as well as luxury beds in all cabins. The 1,950-passenger ship is embarking on a 12-night Treasures of Southeast Asia cruise, calling at to Phuket, Langkawi, Penang, Port Klang, Bali and Fremantle.

Sea Princess will then begin her homeporting season in Australia on Nov. 18 sailing to destinations in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific until May 2018 when she will embark on a 35-night Hawaii, Tahiti and South Pacific cruise. From June to September 2018, Sea Princess will sail on a 106-night world cruise before returning to Australia to homeport until January 2019.

The new entertainment options aboard Sea Princess include a new Movies Under the Stars screen; "Encore" musical production show which features tributes to pop, opera and musical theatre; and "The Voice of the Ocean," singing competition complete with a live band, coaches and swiveling red chairs, just like the popular TV show, Princess said in a prepared statement.

The ship’s newly refurbished restaurants also offer new menus. The Princess Theatre has also been outfitted with a new LED wall measuring 15 meters wide and nearly 5 meters high which will allows for dynamic video and graphics projection, greatly enhancing our production shows.

All cabins have been upgraded with the Princess Luxury Beds, designed by sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus, and a new category of Club Class Mini-Suites with a reserved dining area is now available. The ship's youth spaces have also been transformed into the line's new Camp Discovery which includes immersive activities around nature and the ports of call visited by the ship. Sea Princess is the third ship in the Princess Cruises’ fleet to be fitted with this reimagined Youth Centre.

The Sapphire Princess is scheduled for refurbishment next after completing her homeporting season at Marina Bay. After that, she will be deployed in Europe for summer sailings in 2018.

Diamond Princess will drydock in October 2018 before joining Sapphire Princess for the 2018/19 homeporting season in Singapore.