Record Day for Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong saw a record-setting day with 13,327 cruise passengers on October 29, according to a statement from manager and operator, Worldwide Cruise Terminals.

The port hosted two ships, the Celebrity Millennium and Ovation of the Seas, beating its previous record of 11,099 cruise passengers, set in December of 2015.

Jeff Bent, managing director of Worldwide Cruise Terminals said: “Our operations continue to mature and improve, and the team is now well capable of handling even our busiest throughput days. We are glad to see both our local source market and the visiting fly-cruise market delivering high passenger loads for our cruise line customers.”

The number of people from Hong Kong cruising has doubled year-over-year, according to Worldwide Cruise Terminals, and is likely to exceed 300,000 in 2017, making it one of Asia's strongest source markets.

In 2017, Kai Tak Cruise Terminal will handle over 700,000 revenue passengers.

