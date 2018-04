The Costa Favolosa is featuring lifeguard Mitch Buchannon from the TV series Baywatch, played by David Hasselhoff, sailing from Savona Nov. 4 – 9.

Austrian tour operator, Geo Reisen, has 600 passengers onboard, fans of what the line called TV’s best loved lifeguard.

Hasselhoff also played in the Knight Rider series.

During the cruise Hasselhoff will perform two concerts, autograph signing sessions and interviews.

The Favolosa will call at Civitavecchia/Rome, Barcelona and Marseille.