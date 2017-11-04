Carnival Corp. Brands Returning to Grand Turk, St. Thomas and San Juan

Carnival Corporation has announced that seven of its brands are returning to Grand Turk, St. Thomas and San Juan starting this month.

According to a prepared statement from Carnival, its brands have operated normal schedules in the aftermath of the September storms, modifying itineraries for only a handful of impacted destinations. Vigorous recovery efforts to restore cruise travel to those affected destinations have led to the re-opening of cruise ports in Grand Turk, St. Thomas and San Juan.

Below is a summary of when Carnival Corporation brands return to these three popular destinations: Carnival Cruise Line returned to Grand Turk on November 1, and will return to San Juan on November 30 and St. Thomas on January 9. Seabourn visited St. Thomas Nov. 3 and will return to San Juan starting on December 18. Holland America Line will return to Grand Turk on November 6, St. Thomas starting on November 8 and San Juan starting on December 7.

AIDA Cruises will return to Grand Turk beginning November 9. Princess Cruises will return to St. Thomas starting on November 12, Grand Turk starting on December 15 and San Juan starting on December 20. Costa Cruises will return to San Juan starting on December 17 and Grand Turk on December 23. And, P&O Cruises UK will return to Grand Turk on December 20.