MAN L51/60DF Type Approved

MAN Diesel & Turbo has announced that type approval has been granted for its uprated MAN L51/60DF engine The dual-fuel engine can serve both as main and auxiliary engine

The L51/60DF engine successfully passed its Type Approval Test (TAT), which ran from October 17 to 20 at the company’s Augsburg works in Germany, in front of the industry’s main classification societies.

The Augsburg testbed no. 20 hosted the test program of a nine-cylinder version of the engine that ran on fuel oil (DMA) and natural gas, including alarm and safety systems, the pilot fuel system, and the gas supply system.

The TAT also successfully tested the integration of MAN’s proprietary SaCoSone engine control system with the engine.

The nine-cylinder test engine has an output of 1,150 kW/cylinder at a nominal speed of 500/514 rpm.

Lex Nijsen, head of Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Diesel & Turbo, commented: “The MAN L51/60DF, with its improved rated-output and new features such as gas-start capability, is a welcome addition to the ranks with the flexibility to act in a main or auxiliary capacity. Whether operating on fuel oil or gas, I’m certain its efficiency and high power output will be appreciated by the market.”