Crystal Symphony Completes Redesign at Lloyd Werft

Crystal Cruises has announced that the Crystal Symphony has completed a drydock at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven with newly designed interior spaces, features and amenities.

Crystal said that the ship’s new open seating dining concept ushers in new restaurants onboard, while more butler-serviced Penthouse accommodations were added. Throughout the ship, state-of-the-art technological upgrades were installed, enhancing guests’ connectivity and access to entertainment and news on demand.

The month-long dry dock redesign is said to mark the most expansive makeover in the ship’s history.

“The enhancements made on Crystal Symphony provide guests with more choices and flexibility than ever before, whether it’s the ability to dine at their leisure, stay connected to family and friends on shore, or enjoy a variety of new entertainment options onboard,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber, in a prepared statement.

The conversion of staterooms into the new penthouse accommodations effectively reduces the ship’s guest capacity to 848, while the number of crew on board remains the same.

On the culinary side, Waterside has replaced the former Crystal Dining Room, reflecting the décor and ambiance found in the restaurants of the same name aboard Crystal River Cruises. Added tables for two and four guests offer expanded options for intimate dining, while a new open seating concept invites guests to dine as they wish eliminating Crystal’s previous format of assigned seating and times. Waterside continues to serve breakfast and lunch.

Moving into the former Lido Café space are Marketplace by day and Churrascaria by night. Both venues feature an open kitchen concept with dishes made to order.

Newly adjacent to the existing Trident Grill on the Lido Deck is Silk Kitchen & Bar, offering full service dinner of modern Chinese-inspired fare.

Silk Road and The Sushi Bar, the specialty dining venues by Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, has been rebranded as Umi Uma & Sushi Bar. The venue serves the inspired cuisine of Nobu, prepared by his personally trained chefs, and remains the only Nobu restaurants at sea.

The ship’s second specialty restaurant, Prego, remains the same, continuing to serve regional specialties of Italy.

All guests can now enjoy unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi throughout any Crystal voyage. Crystal’s investment in technological amenities for guests includes hardware and software enhancements to enable expanded internet connectivity and doubled satellite speed.

Several favorite shipboard spaces also enjoy reimagined designs, while maintaining their inherent function as part of guests’ onboard experience. The mid-ship Starlite Club, for evening dancing and cocktails, was also refitted, boasting a fresh design to complement its sea views and brand new technological capabilities.

Underlining the newly revamped entertainment venues is a brand-new production show, Crystal in Motion. The production showcases the repertoire of the Crystal Ensemble, featuring various genres of music and dance, and replaces the former “welcome aboard” show in the Galaxy Lounge. Additionally, the ship will offer evening-long entertainment options around the ship as guests enjoy anytime dining. The Starlite Club features varied acts from the Crystal Ensemble, as well as comedians, ballroom dance group and the Crystal Show Band, performing on select evenings of each voyage.