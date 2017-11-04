South Pacific Cruise Alliance Elects David Vaeafe New Chairman

David VaeafeThe South Pacific Cruise Alliance (SPCA) has announced the election of its new Chairman, David Vaeafe from American Samoa.

Outgoing Chairman, Ollivier Amaru, from French Polynesia, who has held the position since the SPCA was formed in 2010 said that passing on the baton of the Chairman to Vaeafe will positively enhance the partnership sealed between the South Pacific Cruise Alliance and the South Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) earlier this year.

“It makes no doubt that David’s strong involvement within SPTO as a Board Member as well being on the SPCA Board will help grow the Alliance for its members,” Amaru said.

“I look forward to taking on the Chairman role and working to grow the organization, partnering with other relevant Associations like with the New Zealand Cruise Association as co-members of each other organisations, and working to grow the cruise market and increase deployment of ships in the South Pacific Region,” commented Vaeafe.

SPCA members include Pitcairn Island, French Polynesia, Cook Islands, American Samoa, Samoa, Kingdom of Tonga and Fiji and cruise related businesses and ports from each nation.

Vaeafe, who is Executive Director of the American Samoa Visitors Bureau, takes over as SPCA chairman this month.

The SPCA Secretariat currently housed in Pape’ete, French Polynesia will also move to Pago Pago, American Samoa in the New Year.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide