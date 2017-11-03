Genting to Develop Island Port in Myanmar

Genting Cruise Lines has signed an agreement with Tint Tint Myanmar Group to jointly develop cruise facilities at MacLeod Island in Myanmar to continue expanding its footprint in the region, according to a statement.

“Private Islands are a key feature for many cruise lines in the Caribbean and, as a pioneer of the Asian cruise industry, we are excited to be partnering with Tint Tint Myanmar Group to help create the infrastructure on MacLeod Island to become a key private paradise for Genting Cruise Lines’ guests and to start Myanmar on its journey to become a worldwide cruise destination,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines. “Genting Hong Kong recognizes Myanmar as an important developing market with great potential in Asia and looks forward to playing an instrumental role in the evolution of the country’s tourism sector.”

Genting Hong Kong has spearheaded numerous projects in the region including in Guangzhou Nansha in China and Danang, Vietnam.

Tint Tint Myanmar Group, represented by chairperson Daw Tint Tint Lwin, is a resport operator in Myanmar that manages the Andaman resort on MacLeod Island. Headquartered in Yangon.

To capitalize on this partnership, Genting Cruise Lines has also announced new itineraries for Star Cruises and Dream Cruises that call on the island

“Genting Cruise Lines is always looking for new and innovative ways to heighten our guest experience and to open up fresh and exciting destinations for our passengers,” added Zhu. “To further enhance our Southeast Asia itineraries, we have designed new cruise itineraries for both Star Cruises and Dream Cruises that will allow our guests to enjoy the exclusivity of a private island, which indeed will be a rare and unforgettable experience for many travellers.”

Star Cruises celebrated the inaugural arrival of SuperStar Libra to MacLeod Island on Nov. 3, 2017.

Additionally, onboard Genting Dream guests can enjoy a special five-night itinerary with ports of call including Penang, Phuket and MacLeod Island.