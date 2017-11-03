Ponant Announces Two New Executive Appointments

Ponant announced two new appointments to the company’s North American sales team. Theresa Gatta has been named Vice President of Sales - North America, and Ellen Mcilvaine is the new Director of Business Development in the Pacific Northwest, according to a statement from the French brand.

As Vice President of Sales, Theresa Gatta will lead the development of growth with Ponant's travel agency partners and Consortia throughout North America, as well as oversee the U.S. based sales team.

With more than 25 years experience in the wholesale travel industry, including 16 years with Travel Impressions / Apple Leisure Group and American Express Vacations as VP of Global Sales, Gatta’s leadership positions have encompassed management of sales teams, national accounts, partnership marketing, product development and global strategy throughout North America, Europe and Latin America.

Earlier this month, Ellen McIlvaine joined Ponant where she manages clientele development in the northwest region that includes: Northern California, Washington, and British Columbia. Most recently, McIlvaine, who is based in Seattle, worked in business development at OceanGate, and previously held sales positions with Zegrahm Expeditions and Red Lantern Journeys. She has also lived and volunteered on projects in Nepal and South Korea.

“With these appointments, Ponant, the leader in luxury expeditions, is aiming to broaden and strengthen its partnerships with travel advisors as well as growing awareness of our unmatched portfolio of products,” said Navin Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer, Americas.