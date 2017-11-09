Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

SuperStar Virgo to Homeport in Manila in 2018

SuperStar Virgo

Star Cruises will send the SuperStar Virgo to Manila next March to offer sailings to Japan and Taiwan. The ship currently offers an innovative eight-day itinerary out of Shanghai, sailing to Japan for the Genting Hong Kong-owned brand.

This follows on Star's offering from Manila earlier this year, also on the SuperStar Virgo, which sailed a triple-homeport program between Manila, Hong Kong and Kaohsiung, with six-day cruises.

The SuperStar Virgo will move to Manila in March, staying in the region through the end of May. Before then, the ship will stay in Shanghai, offering cruises to Laoag in Ilocos Norte, Manila and Naha.

The port is eventually hoping to build a new cruise terminal, according to local reports, and will welcome 105 port calls and over 100,000 passengers this year.

