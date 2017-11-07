Norwegian Offers Free WeChat Incentive for 2017 Joy Sailings

The Norwegian Joy only has a handful of sailings left in 2017, but for cruises from Nov. 2 to Dec. 31, Norwegian Cruise Line is now offering free WeChat to all passengers aboard the new vessel.

WeChat is a Chinese social media mobile application used by some 963 million monthly active users.

Norwegian said in a recent marketing promotion in China that the WeChat incentive would allow free use of photos and text messaging, but would not include voice or video, which carry an extra charge.

This marketing blitz follows an aggressive push toward Chinese families in October.

In addition, the company is offering guests booking specific suite categories on the Joy free dining packages that include most of the ship’s specialty restaurants.

December deployment for the Shanghai-based Joy includes a five-night cruise with a single call to Okinawa on December 3.

This is followed by a six-day sailing calling in Fukouka and Nagasaki. After that, it’s a five-day cruise on Dec. 12 with a single call to Fukuoka, which is followed by a Dec. 16 sailing calling to Nagasaki and Fukouka.

On Dec. 21, the company is sailing a five-day cruise to Nagasaki, followed by the Christmas voyage, departing on Dec. 25 and calling in Osaka, Kochi and Hiroshima.

The ship sails again for six days on Dec. 31 to celebrate the New Year, with calls to Nagasaki and Fukuoka.