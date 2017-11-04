Copenhagen Reports Record Cruise Season

Copenhagen Malmö Port has reported a record cruise season at 850,000 passengers. Looking for more growth, a new terminal is being built and Visby will fall under the port's operations starting next year.

The port welcomed 325 calls from 72 ships and 36 cruise lines in 2017. Of note, 153 calls were turnarounds.

“Last season we welcomed 15 larger ships, each with around 4,000 passengers. That number increased many times over this year, as we welcomed 55 such ships. Although the number of passengers increased, we’ve also managed to maintain our high levels of service and quality. That’s something I take pride in,” said Arnt Møller Pedersen, COO Cruise & Ferries, Copenhagen Malmö Port AB.

“The last call of the summer season was made by the ship AIDAvita at Langelinie. We now have six Christmas and New Year cruises scheduled before the season finally comes to an end,” said Pedersen.

Next year the number of ships calling at Copenhagen will increase to 337 and the number of passengers to 875,000.

Visby is expected to welcome 90,000 passengers in 2018, twice the level it saw this year.