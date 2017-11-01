Norwegian Joins China Cruise Shipping Lineup, More Speakers Announced

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has become a late addition to the China Cruise Shipping trade show and conference, set to be held in Sanya, China from Nov. 5 to 7 and run by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA).

David J. Herrera, president of NCLH China, will lead a delegation from the brand, according to a statement from the CCYIA.

The Norwegian Joy started operations from Shanghai in July and Norwegian Cruise Line has also committed its 2019 newbuild to the Chinese market.

In other news, the CCYIA announced more participants for the all-important procurement panel, highlighting supply chain needs and connecting vendors with the decision makers at the cruise lines.

Connie Yau, procurement manager from Genting Hong Kong, will now participate in the panel, along with Ye Zhamin, vice manager of procurement from Genting.

More names include Frank Yan, vice president at Skysea Cruise Line, and Giorgio Zagami, director of procurement and logistics at MSC Cruises.