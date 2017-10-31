Windstar Promotes Peterson to Director of Revenue and Itinerary Planning

Windstar Cruises has promoted Jess Peterson on the heels of his first anniversary in joining the line after a series of outstanding efforts quickly resulted in significant profitability for Windstar, the company said in a statement.

In accepting the larger role, Peterson will take on additional responsibilities for detailed revenue analytics while continuing to have oversight for all aspects of itinerary planning.

"Jess is an incredibly bright individual who brings a disciplined analytical approach to everything he does, helping us make informed yet bold choices in our itinerary planning processes," said Windstar President John Delaney. “We couldn’t have taken on everything we have over the last year without Jess’ efforts.”

With Peterson’s leadership working across multiple departments at Windstar including Port and Nautical Operations, Marketing, and Public Relations, Windstar opened three new regions including Asia, Alaska, and Canada/New England.

In 2018, Windstar will embark on 49 new cruise itineraries and 148 maiden ports of call, in part due to Peterson’s efforts. I

n this new role, Peterson will continue directing the itinerary planning efforts while also taking a growing role in advanced revenue analytics, forecasting, budgeting, and strategic pricing.

Peterson joined Windstar in the fall of 2016 as the manager of deployment and revenue planning enhancement, a position that had been newly created at the time. He supported the company’s cross-departmental deployment and itinerary planning efforts to enhance profitability, guest satisfaction, and brand positioning within the marketplace. He also drove efforts to increase overall revenue performance.

Prior to working with Windstar, Peterson held positions at Holland America and Seabourn, where he was part of the Deployment and Itinerary Planning team. Peterson is based in Seattle and graduated from Stanford University with a B.A. in History and an M.S. in Computer Science.