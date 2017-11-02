Oceana and Arcadia Slated for Big Refits

P&O Cruises has announced details of multi-million dollar refits for two of its ships, Arcadia and Oceana, which will result in a fresher and more contemporary feel and improve the onboard guest experience, the company said in a statement.

P&O Cruises SVP Paul Ludlow said “We continually invest in our ships in order to create a contemporary and comfortable environment while still keeping the unique character and key features that our guests know and love. Those travelling on Arcadia and Oceana can look forward to new design concepts and improvements to comfort while still enjoying the incomparable service that characterizes a P&O Cruises holiday.”

For the Arcadia, following guest feedback, P&O Cruises will be updating and improving cabins, suites, public areas, bars, main dining restaurants and fine dining restaurants to ensure that Arcadia offers the ultimate levels of design, luxury and comfort, the company said.

Arcadia will undergo its refit in Hamburg this autumn in preparation for Christmas and its 99-night World Cruise which departs Southampton on January 9, 2018. Arcadia’s first cruise after its refit will be a three-night Belgium cruise round trip from Southampton departing November 15, 2017.

The Oceana will enter dry dock in Hamburg at the end of November where she will be updated and refreshed throughout in order to improve guest appeal for both summer and winter cruising.