VIKAND Appointed by CMI as Medical Consultants

Peter Hult, VIKAND, CEO & Jim Barreiro de León, President & CEO of CMI Ship Management

VIKAND announced it has been appointed by Cruise Management International (CMI) as medical consultants to its fleet effective November 1, according to a statement. 

“We are pleased to engage with VIKAND to support us in managing the challenging environment of maritime medical care on a global basis. Their experienced team will ensure that our ship’s medical teams are supported and receive prompt advice as to the appropriateness of care, standard operating procedures, medical equipment maintenance, and Capex medical equipment planning,” said Jim Barreiro de León, President & CEO of CMI Ship Management.

“It is wonderful to be working with the team at CMI and their diverse fleet of vessels ranging from expeditions to cruise coastal and educational voyages. They have a growing and dynamic business and our team looks forward to supporting them with medical advice and services,” added Peter Hult, CEO at VIKAND.

VIKAND will provide medical consulting and management services, equipment calibration and servicing and formulary management.

“The team has extensive onboard and shoreside cruise ship experience in medical and operation management and we are delighted to now be associated with Cruise Management International,” noted Antoinette Panayotov, Manager of Medical Operations, VIKAND.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report