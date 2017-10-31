VIKAND Appointed by CMI as Medical Consultants

VIKAND announced it has been appointed by Cruise Management International (CMI) as medical consultants to its fleet effective November 1, according to a statement.

“We are pleased to engage with VIKAND to support us in managing the challenging environment of maritime medical care on a global basis. Their experienced team will ensure that our ship’s medical teams are supported and receive prompt advice as to the appropriateness of care, standard operating procedures, medical equipment maintenance, and Capex medical equipment planning,” said Jim Barreiro de León, President & CEO of CMI Ship Management.

“It is wonderful to be working with the team at CMI and their diverse fleet of vessels ranging from expeditions to cruise coastal and educational voyages. They have a growing and dynamic business and our team looks forward to supporting them with medical advice and services,” added Peter Hult, CEO at VIKAND.

VIKAND will provide medical consulting and management services, equipment calibration and servicing and formulary management.

“The team has extensive onboard and shoreside cruise ship experience in medical and operation management and we are delighted to now be associated with Cruise Management International,” noted Antoinette Panayotov, Manager of Medical Operations, VIKAND.