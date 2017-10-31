American Cruise Lines Triples Capacity in the Pacific Northwest

American Cruise Lines announced two new itineraries for 2018 in the Puget Sound, including a five-day and an 11-day voyage, both sailing round-trip from Seattle. The new deployments will triple the line's capacity in the region, according to the cruise line.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was sending its newest ship, American Constellation to Alaska for the 2018 season, doubling the line's Alaska capacity.

"The new ship will enable the company to offer these two new itineraries in Puget Sound, positioning it to meet the industry’s hot demand for cruise travel to Alaska and the entire Pacific Northwest," the company said, in a statement.

“The Pacific Northwest is one of the most captivating locations in the United States and we are thrilled to be able to offer so many unique itinerary options aboard the newest ship in the region.” said Timothy Beebe, Vice President of American Cruise Lines.

The American Constellation will transition to the west coast in time to sail several of the eight-day Tulip Festival cruises on Puget Sound in April, before it heads to Alaska for the summer season. The new Puget Sound cruises will start in the fall.