Pruitt Joins Carnival Cruise Line

Richard Pruitt has been named vice president, environmental operations at Carnival Cruise Line effective November 20, 2017. He will report to Mark Jackson, senior vice president, technical operations, for Carnival Cruise Line, according to a statement.

Pruitt will be focused on further strengthening and expanding the company’s shipboard and shoreside environmental programs and practices.

“Rich is extremely well respected in the industry and we’re thrilled to gain his exceptional knowledge, expertise and leadership,” said Jackson. “We look forward to tapping into his experience to ensure we maintain the highest level of operational standards.”

Previously Pruitt was at Royal Caribbean Cruises for 13 years, serving in a variety of positions, including associate vice president/vice president, safety and environmental stewardship and as the director and associate vice president of environmental programs.

Most recently, Pruitt served as the principal and founder of RMP Sustainability, a company providing consulting services on environmental equipment marketing, compliance and sustainability initiatives to industry associations and companies.

Pruitt began his career in the U.S. Air Force where he spent 10 years as an Airborne Russian Linguist and Mission Supervisor. He then served for 13 years in the U.S Coast Guard in various roles, including program manager, passenger vessel safety and security.

Since 2010 Pruitt has been an active guardian ad litem for the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Florida, and has served on the board/executive committee of several organizations, including Florida Ocean Alliance, Florida Sea Grant Advisory Council, Florida Oceans and Coastal Council, U.S. N.O.A.A. National Marine Sanctuary Business Advisory Council, International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators and the North American Marine Environment Protection Association. He was chairman of the Cruise Lines International Association’s Maritime Safety and Environmental committees, and founding board member of Voices for Children Broward.

Pruitt holds an Environmental MBA from Florida Atlantic University, a BA degree in Management from National Louis University and an AA degree in Russian Interpreting from the Community College of the Air Force.