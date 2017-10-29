Bayley Kicks Off Conference for Cruises Inc and More

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas is playing host as Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations, one of the nation’s top travel agency networks as part of World Travel Holdings, kicked off their weeklong 2017 National Conference.

General Manager of Network Engagement & Performance Drew Daly welcomed the audience of nearly 1,000 travel agents and industry executives, and set the tone, according to a statement.

Attendees also had the unique experience to see Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, in the hot seat as he participated in an informative and engaging question and answer session moderated by World Travel Holdings Senior Vice President of Product & Operations David Crooks.

“National Conference is always the most anticipated event of the year – for our agents, headquarters team and travel partners,” said Daly. “We pride ourselves on blending the perfect mix of a robust curriculum, networking opportunities and fun. We always see a spike in sales and engagement following conference that carries over into the following year and wave season.”