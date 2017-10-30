Pier 92 Making Comeback in Manhattan Expansion

New York City is now offering three fully functioning buildings at Manhattan Cruise Terminal as Pier 92 is poised to once again become a regular berth option for ships calling in New York.

With Pier 92 in place, Manhattan offers five cruise berths, with the south side of Pier 92 able to take large cruise ships.

While Brooklyn was recently in the news with the announcement of various upgrades, Manhattan continues to take the lion’s share of traffic in New York.

Last weekend, the AIDAdiva became the first ship in recent memory to berth at Pier 92. The German ship was shifted there with occupants at the four berths between Pier 88 and Pier 90.

Earlier this year, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) selected Ports America as the long-term terminal operator for both Manhattan and Brooklyn. While the contract specifies the single berth in Brooklyn, as well as Pier 88 and Pier 90 in Manhattan, it also offers provisions for the cruise operation at Pier 92.

In a December 2015 addendum issued by the NYCEDC to its Request for Proposals for the terminal operator contract, Pier 92 in Manhattan was noted.

“It is contemplated that Pier 92 may become part of the Manhattan Cruise Terminal Premises, currently identified as only Piers 88 and 90, and may then become part of the Lease to the Selected Leaseholder,” the NYCEDC said.

Thus, bidders for the contract were asked to modify their proposals to include accommodation for “seasonal cruise activity” at Pier 92.

Ports America did not return a request for further information.