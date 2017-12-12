Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Amazonas: Fulfilling Dreams

Manaus hosts the M/S Fram

Close to the Caribbean, the Brazilian state of the Amazonas is a key destination for cruise ships on longer itineraries.

“We received 24,000 cruise passengers during the 2016-2017 season. During the five months of operation, the passengers spent some $14 million in the Manaus region,” said Oreni Braga, tourism secretary.

Meanwhile, the national domestic market saw almost 400,000 passengers during the same season.

Still, for the region, the numbers are relevant.

“It is a very important niche to us, we treat it well," said Braga, noting that the local economic benefit from cruise calls.

“The cruise guests like to go shopping, and the average spending in the ports is very high. Their purchasing power is huge," she added.

Most of the passengers come from the United States and various European countries with strong cruise markets, such as England. “Recently, we started to receive significant numbers of Australians too”, the secretary said.

The Germans, on the other hand, are trending down.

“We are working to try to attract those German ships back," she added.

The local authorities are working to improve the guest experience. Security is a priority, with 80 personnel recently added to the police ranks.

In Manaus, port infrastructure has also been improved. “We had a problem that was making it difficult for the ships to dock. But that was sorted out, and the operations are running very smoothly. It’s been two entire seasons without any major issue," Braga said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report