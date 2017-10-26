Disney to Expand San Diego Season in 2019

Disney Cruise Line will offer an expanded two-month season from San Diego in 2019, sailing to Baja and the Mexican Riviera as the company today announced some of its 2019 deplyoment.

There are also cruises to Southern Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the company. From January to May, all cruises departing from Florida feature a stop at Castaway Cay.

Bookings open to the public on Nov. 2, 2017.

More details on 2019 itineraries can be found on the Ports and Itineraries for 2019 page of disneycruise.com.

The Disney Wonder returns to San Diego for an extended season from March to May 2019, with a variety of cruises to Mexico, including two-, four-, five- and seven-night voyages.

Most sailings to Mexico’s Baja peninsula call on Ensenada. Two-night cruises to Ensenada boast Friday departures from San Diego for a weekend experience.

Four- and five-night Baja options include a visit to Cabo San Lucas.

Seven-night sailings to the Mexican Riviera call on Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

In January, three special Disney Wonder cruises from San Juan sail to the Southern Caribbean. The Disney Wonder arrives to San Juan after a five-night journey departing Jan. 9 from Galveston, Texas, with a stop in Falmouth, Jamaica.

On Feb. 3, a four-night cruise aboard the Disney Wonder takes guests from San Juan to Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Disney Fantasy continues to sail seven-night Caribbean voyages, with Eastern Caribbean itineraries visiting the Virgin Islands of Tortola and St. Thomas, and Western Caribbean cruises calling on Cozumel, Mexico, Grand Cayman and Falmouth.

The Disney Dream embarks on three- and four-night Bahamian cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay, and the Disney Wonder will alternate similar three- and four-night itineraries throughout February.

To kick off 2019, the Disney Magic continues sailing from Miami with four- and five-night voyages to the Bahamas, plus five-night Western Caribbean cruises.