Cunard to Host World Premiere of The Greatest Showman

Cunard and 20th Century Fox have partnered for the Queen Mary 2 to host the world premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” in December 2017.

“The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, is an original musical that tells the story of P.T. Barnum and how he created the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The film will debut in theaters nationwide on December 25, 2017.

P.T. Barnum sailed multiple times on various Cunard ships to cross the Atlantic between New York and England, according to the company.

His most notable voyage was in 1850 when he invited opera singer Jenny Lind (the “Swedish Nightingale”) to come to America with him to be part of his show. They sailed into New York on Cunard’s Cambria with almost 40,000 fans greeting them at the docks.

“Queen Mary 2 is the perfect stage for our world premiere of ‘The Greatest Showman,’” said Zachary Eller, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, 20th Century Fox. “Not only is there a real tie to P.T. Barnum’s affinity for sailing Cunard, but Queen Mary 2 also provides that perfect touch of dazzle and wonder that brilliantly complements the essence of the film.”

Scenes from the movie were shot in the original U.S. headquarters of Cunard, an Italian Renaissance-style landmark building located at 25 Broadway in lower Manhattan. In addition, a number of scenes were shot in Brooklyn, Queen Mary 2’s U.S. homeport.

“We are thrilled to host the first major motion picture premiere on a Cunard ship,” said Josh Leibowitz, Senior Vice President, Cunard North America. “Sailing on Queen Mary 2 is always a magnificent occasion, but this spectacular premiere epitomizes the glamour, excitement, and unstoppable spirit that has set Cunard apart for nearly two centuries.”