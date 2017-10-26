Azamara Pursuit Will Debut Next August in Europe

Azamara Club Cruises has announced 2018-2019 deployment for the new Azamara Pursuit, which will launch revenue service in August after a lengthy refurbishment. The company takes delivery of the ship from P&O Cruises in March. It currently sails as the P&O Adonia.

On August 3, 2018, the ship sails a 10 day cruise from Barcelona to the UK, with stops in Valencia, Cadiz, Portimao, Lisbon, Porto and St. Peter Port. Like many other company itineraries, the ship stays late in most ports and also overnights in Lisbon.

“We’re thrilled to announce Azamara Pursuit’s voyages,” said Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara Club Cruises. “By expanding our destination offerings, guests will be able to experience even more regions of the world and revisit regions we haven’t been to in some time now.” Building on the Azamara brand promise, Pimentel continued, “Like its sisters, Azamara Pursuit will take guests to the most uniquely curated destination experiences.”

The vessel then heads to Iceland before moving back to the Mediterranean for the shoulder season. A November crossing leads into a winter in South America.