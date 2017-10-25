Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Royal Caribbean Sets Return To San Juan And St. Maarten

Freedom of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International today announced the cruise line's return to San Juan and St. Maarten.

On Nov. 30, Freedom of the Seas will be the first ship in the fleet to call on San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Grandeur of the Seas will follow suit on Dec. 17 as the first cruise ship to sail into, St. Maarten since Royal Caribbean's Majesty of the Seas arrived to provide humanitarian relief last month.

This announcement comes on the heels of Royal Caribbean's recent news that Adventure of the Seas will be the first ship to call on St. Thomas on Nov. 10.

"Royal Caribbean is encouraged by the commendable progress that has been made by the governments of Puerto Rico and St. Maarten towards the recovery of these destinations and it means a lot to us that we are heading back home. We have been part of the Caribbean community for almost 50 years, and for all of us it has been paramount that we focus on supporting our long-standing partners – who feel more like family after so many years," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Supporting these destinations that are so reliant on tourism is key to the future of the islands and the best thing we – as travelers and businesses – can do for the islands."

 

