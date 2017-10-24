Regent Adds Six Cuba Calls

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced the addition of Cuba calls to six itineraries in the line’s 2018-2019 Caribbean season.

“There is so much culture and history in Cuba, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises is delighted to expand our itineraries with calls on Havana to provide our guests a more complete Caribbean experience,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Three of the six itineraries feature midnight departures from Havana Harbor, so guests have ample time to personally learn about Cuba’s authentic nightlife. Throughout their voyage, guests also will enjoy highly personalized service from every member of our exceptional staff and crew.”

Itineraries that saw calls added include the Oct. 10, 2018 Mariner sailing from Honolulu, and the Nov. 11, 2018 sailing aboard the Navigator, a 14-night Caribbean itinerary.

The Seven Seas Voyager will sail four round-trip, Caribbean voyages that include calls on Havana from December 2018 through March 2019. The Dec. 6, 2018 voyage takes guests on a 10-night Western Caribbean itinerary, while the Dec. 16, 2018, 12-night voyage throughout the Eastern Caribbean will celebrate Christmas onboard. A seven-night Western Caribbean itinerary, sailing Feb. 6, 2019, will also take guests to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatán, Honduras, while a similar Mar. 5th itinerary replaces Costa Maya with Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. The Dec. 6, 2018, and Feb. 6 and Mar. 5, 2019 sailings feature midnight departures from Havana to offer time to experience the city’s evening culture.