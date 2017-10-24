Norwegian Jewel to Return to Australia

Norwegian Cruise Line has opened bookings for the line's 2018/2019 Australia and New Zealand cruises aboard Norwegian Jewel, the ship's second season in Australia and New Zealand.

Following an expansive refurbishment, the Norwegian Jewel will spend a second season down under cruising a set of itineraries taking in the "best of Australia" including Melbourne, Cairns, Hobart; and New Zealand including Milford Sound, Wellington and Tauranga, as well as itineraries to the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, and a transpacific voyage from Vancouver to Tokyo (Yokohama).

In late October 2018, Norwegian Jewel will undergo a three-week drydock in Singapore, as part of the Norwegian Edge multi-million-dollar revitalization program.

"Norwegian Jewel’s Australia and New Zealand sailings have received a great deal of anticipation and excitement from guests both locally and internationally,” said Andy Stuart president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “The region is a bucket-list destination for many of our guests with a warm culture, lush lands, sandy beaches, action-packed adventure and more. We are thrilled to be returning to this dream destination with the iconic Norwegian Jewel looking as if she were a brand new ship.”