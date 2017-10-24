Norwegian Jewel to Return to Australia

Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Cruise Line has opened bookings for the line's 2018/2019 Australia and New Zealand cruises aboard Norwegian Jewel, the ship's second season in Australia and New Zealand.

Following an expansive refurbishment, the Norwegian Jewel will spend a second season down under cruising a set of itineraries taking in the "best of Australia" including Melbourne, Cairns, Hobart; and New Zealand including Milford Sound, Wellington and Tauranga, as well as itineraries to the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, and a transpacific voyage from Vancouver to Tokyo (Yokohama).

In late October 2018, Norwegian Jewel will undergo a three-week drydock in Singapore, as part of the Norwegian Edge multi-million-dollar revitalization program.

"Norwegian Jewel’s Australia and New Zealand sailings have received a great deal of anticipation and excitement from guests both locally and internationally,” said Andy Stuart president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “The region is a bucket-list destination for many of our guests with a warm culture, lush lands, sandy beaches, action-packed adventure and more. We are thrilled to be returning to this dream destination with the iconic Norwegian Jewel looking as if she were a brand new ship.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report