Port Everglades Extends Slip for Larger Cruise Ships

Port Everglades

Larger cruise ships as long as 1,100 feet can now dock at Broward County's Port Everglades Cruise Terminal 4 without extending into the Intracoastal Waterway, the port announced today.

The $18-million Slip 2 construction project, adjacent to the recently renovated Cruise Terminal 4, lengthened the slip by 225 feet from the original 900 feet.

The total 1,125-foot slip length meets the needs of most of modern cruise ships such as Holland America's Line's Pinnacle-class ships, which were introduced at Port Everglades during the 2017 cruise season with the Koningsdam or Princess Cruises' Royal-class ships, which also homeport at Port Everglades. Carnival is currently the primary user of the newly extended berth.

No local taxes were used for the Slip 2 extension project. The total value of economic activity related to Port Everglades is nearly $30 billion. Each cruise ship call at Port Everglades generates an estimated $2.2 million in business revenue for the local community, the port said.

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Vigor

